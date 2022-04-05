With a new selection of games ready to hit Xbox GamePass throughout the first half of this month, it has also been revealed to the group of titles that, Unfortunately, they will no longer be available on this service in just a few days.

These are the games that leave Xbox Game Pass in the middle of the month:

–MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 15

–Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 15

–The Long Dark (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 15

–pathway (PC) – April 15

–F1 2019 (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 18

Of the list, It is very striking that MLB The Show 21 ditch Game Pass. Today, April 5, MLB The Show 22 come to this service. This would mean that each edition is only valid for one year on this platform. Similarly, F1 2019 It will surely be a sad loss for several players.

You can find the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass here. Similarly, this service would have a family plan.

Via: Xbox