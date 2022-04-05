Amazon announced that between the April releases on Prime Video there will also be there season 12 and the season 13 Of BLEACH. The two seasons of the animated series based on the work of Tite Kubo will be released on the streaming platform starting from 25 April.

The twelfth season consists of 17 episodes, ranging from 213 to 229. The thirteenth season consists of only 36 episodes, ranging from 230 to 265. I remind you that the work consists of sixteen seasons, but at the moment the company has not yet revealed the possible launch window of the last three.

The original animated series of BLEACH ended in Japan in the now distant 2012, but will continue in the future with the final saga. The manga of Tite Kubo is considered one of the magazine’s biggest hits Shonen Jump, with over 120 million copies sold all over the planet. We look forward to seeing BLEACH Season 12 and Season 13 in the coming days.

Source: Amazon