With approximately 1,400,000 people in 2021, Colombians represent the seventh largest group of Hispanic origin in the country, constituting 2% of the total Hispanic population. One of the highlights is the notable demographic growth of Colombians in the United States.

Between 2000 and 2021, this population experienced an increase of 183%, showing an upward trend in its presence in the country. In addition, the population born in Colombia and residing in the US has also increased significantly in this period, reaching 820,000 individuals.

The states with the highest concentration of Colombian population are Florida (31%), New York (13%), New Jersey (10%), Texas (8%) and California (7%), which demonstrates the diverse geographic distribution of this community throughout the country.

These are the Florida neighborhoods where Colombians reside

The neighborhoods and cities of Florida that are home to the Colombian community are not only places of residence, but also spaces where culture, gastronomy and Colombian traditions They are intertwined with the local cultural wealth, enriching the diversity and social fabric of the state. According to data from the United States census, these are some of the places with a high concentration of Colombian residents in the state:

Miami-Dade

West Kendall : More than 60% of the population in this neighborhood is Colombian, which has earned it the nickname “Little Colombia.” It is recognized for its numerous Colombian businesses and restaurants.

: More than 60% of the population in this neighborhood is Colombian, which has earned it the nickname “Little Colombia.” It is recognized for its numerous Colombian businesses and restaurants. Doral : With a Colombian population of more than 20%, Doral stands out for its active Colombian community and for being the headquarters of important companies in the South American country.

: With a Colombian population of more than 20%, Doral stands out for its active Colombian community and for being the headquarters of important companies in the South American country. Country Walk : With a Colombian population also greater than 20%, Country Walk attracts Colombian families for its good schools and family atmosphere.

: With a Colombian population also greater than 20%, Country Walk attracts Colombian families for its good schools and family atmosphere. The crossing : This neighborhood is famous for its open-air flea market, where you can find Colombian products and traditions.

: This neighborhood is famous for its open-air flea market, where you can find Colombian products and traditions. Kendale Lakes: Although diverse, Lagos Kendale has a significant Colombian community that contributes to the social fabric of the area.

The city of Miami-Dade is the epicenter of Colombian migration to the United States.

Broward

Weston – With over 20% Colombian residents, Weston is a popular destination for Colombian families thanks to its quality education and welcoming atmosphere.

– With over 20% Colombian residents, Weston is a popular destination for Colombian families thanks to its quality education and welcoming atmosphere. Country Club– Also with a Colombian population of over 20%, Country Club is home to prosperous Colombian families who enjoy a distinguished lifestyle.

Other notable areas