Fifteen celebrities will compete with each other from Friday. This year’s characters include many animals: in addition to Frog, Horse and Elephant, Crab, Penguin, Panda, Flamingo and Queen Bee also climb the stage.

There are also fantasy creatures, such as Teddy Bear, Knight and Mermaid.

In The Masked Singer Unrecognizable disguised celebrities perform who are usually not known to be able to sing. The teams of Gerard Joling and Buddy Vedder and of Carlo Boszhard and Loretta Schrijver have to guess which colleagues are hiding behind the colorful outfits. Each episode drops at least one character who must reveal his identity.

The program, originally a Korean format, has been a worldwide hit for years. In the Netherlands, the show, presented by Ruben Nicolai, was usually good for 2 to 3 million viewers per episode. Over the years there have been countless special moments and revelations, such as:

