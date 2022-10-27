The saga that has kept the entire Formula 1 in check for about a month should finally come to a conclusion tomorrow. While the teams will be busy preparing for free practice at the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City, it is expected that the FIA formalizes the verdict concerning the overrun of the Budget Cap made by Red Bull in the 2021 season. Milton Keynes’ team, struck last week by the death of the brand founder Dietrich Mateschitz, has reached an agreement with the Federation, thus admitting the existence of an irregularity. As reported by the site Autosport.com the achievement of an Accepted Breach Agreement – in fact a plea bargain – will lead Red Bull to pay a fine and suffer a limitation in carrying out aerodynamic tests during the 2023 season.

The sports results of the 2021 championship will not be touched, as expected by now by all insiders. The team headed by Christian Horner, however, risks start handicap the next championship given that, in addition to the sanction linked to aerodynamic tests, the reduction in the number of hours that can be spent in the wind tunnel will automatically start having won the constructors’ title. As anticipated in recent days, the so-called ABA will also receiveAston Martin. The position of the Silverstone team is decidedly milder than that of Milton Keynes. It only concerns a procedural infringement and should be resolved with a simple fine. The FIA, in addition to communicating the sanctions and motivating them, should also disclose in detail the areas under the magnifying glass for both teams.