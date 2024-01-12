The cheapest private lease cars of 2024 in our country at a glance!

Private Lease. For years the car industry tried to market this term and it never really worked. However, in recent years it has started to increase and since then this way of driving has become an indispensable part of our cold country. Private lease is of course the same as business lease, but from a private person. Gosh.

Because 2024 is very fresh, we visited all dealers to see what the private lease prices actually are. In this case we will take you through the top 10 cheapest Private Lease cars of 2024.

Cheapest cars for private lease in 2024

Before we reveal everything, there are a few little catches. The biggest one is the term and the number of kilometers. They are even less interesting than before. The new standard is 72 months and 5,000 km per year. And yes, that is really interesting for few, but it is simply the standard with which people communicate and what can best be compared. On the other hand, many of the cars in this review are used for short distances, rather than epic road trips.

You therefore have to put together your own package for each brand and model. So, if necessary, dress the car as desired, determine the duration and the number of kilometers. And yes, this will increase the monthly amount to be paid, but these are often quite manageable steps. The extortionate prices of yesteryear for extra kilometers no longer apply.

Without further ado, here are the cheapest Private Lease cars of 2024! Small disclaimer: the cars in the images may differ slightly from the bare loafers that you actually get in the driveway.

Toyota Aygo

€249 per month

New price: 19,243

The Toyota Aygo X is the cheapest by a considerable margin. We dare to guess why: residual value. This market has almost completely dried up and hardly anyone buys a small cheap car new anymore, because they are no longer available. So cars like this Toyota are very popular second hand. Furthermore, the costs of keeping it running are nice and low!

Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 12v Entry

€289 per month

New price: € 17,490

This car can always be found on the list of cheapest cars and even now it is doing well. The Mitsubishi Space Star is seriously starting to age. The car last received a rigorous facelift in 2020 (the second one). But for less than 300 euros per month you can enjoy a new car. So better than walking, cycling or a bus subscription.

Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Comfort Smart Hybrid

295 per month

New price: € 21,645

Yes, you can even have a bit of fun if you look for a private lease car. Check out the Ignis, a wonderfully quirky cart with some references to the Suzuki SC100. For the money you get air conditioning, LED lighting and a radio. Plus a set of hubcaps. Please note: the Ignis has limited availability and will be discontinued soon. So be quick, because gone = gone! Nice: you always get a 1.2 four-cylinder. Still tastier than a three-cylinder bread bin.

Dacia Spring Electric 45

€299 per month

New price: € 21,750

If you really want peace and quiet on board, then the Dacia Spring is your friend. It is equipped with an electric motor and is therefore wonderfully quiet. Unfortunately, you can tell from everything that it is a car that was not originally developed for Europe. It is bare, cheaply finished and the performance is at best just shy of dangerous. But come on, you then have an electric crossover with five doors and air conditioning.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Hybrid Comfort

€299 per month

New price: € 24,250

Look, this one is particularly interesting! A Toyota Yaris and not even the least! This concerns a Yaris with a 1.5 four-cylinder engine and electric assistance. Just a neat five-door B-segment car. The upgrade to an Active is worth it, because then you have a radio with 4 speakers, a multi-media system with AppleCarplay or Android Auto.

Citroen C3 You 1.2 PureTech 83

€308 per month

New price € 19,460

And so we STILL have a B-segment car. Simply because there is no longer an A-segmenter at Citroën. They sold thousands of those small eco-friendly cars, but the EU prefers Cayenne hybrids and BMW XMs (given their legislation). The Citroen C3 is modestly equipped, but still looks nice and funky. It is important to know that electric windows, air conditioning, 6 airbags, cruise control, lane assist and fog lights are standard. Please note: a new ë-C3 is on its way, but that is an electric car.

Suzuki Swift 1.2 Smart Hybrid Comfort

€325 per month

New price: € 21,495

Just like the Ignis, the Swift is also a nice car to have. The two share a lot of qualities, which is not surprising considering that they share some technology. So the same 1.2 four-cylinder engine on board. Special: adaptive cruise control is standard! Please note: this still concerns the old Swift, a new one is on its way!

Fiat 500 Hybrid Urban

€334 per month

New price € 17,790

Yes, this evergreen is still there. The Fiat 500 came onto the market in 2007 and in 2024 we still can't get enough of the small Fiat. Relatively speaking, the Fiat 500 Hybrid is not a bargain in private lease compared to the new price. But you do get a super chic appearance and manually operated air conditioning.

Mazda 2 1.5 SkyActiv-G 90 Centre-Line

€339 per month

New price: 22,840

Smart, Mazda simply keeps its little one on sale for a nice long time, because the Mazda 2 has been around since 2014. In this case it is also great value for money. Speaking of money, for 339 euros per month you get steel wheels with two-tone hubcaps. That's cool too. Just check whether it has air conditioning, the more luxurious Homura version has climate control, but on the Mazda website it is not mentioned. It's nice: you have a mature 1.5 four-cylinder with 90 hp. Just a great engine, no downsize engine or noisy three-cylinder.

Dacia Sandero Essential LPG

€349 per month

new price: € 17,200

Good news! The Dacia Sandero has also made it into the top 10 of cheapest cars in private lease. In this overview it is a slightly less strong offer, because you can get a Toyota Yaris for a lower monthly amount. If you have to patch it up in one go, that Dacia suddenly becomes very interesting. The big problem is the air conditioning: it is not standard, so you have to buy a more expensive Expression.

This article These are the cheapest private lease cars in the Netherlands in 2024 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

