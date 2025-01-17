Social networks are no longer spaces outside of political influence, and the situation has not been well received by audiences. Hundreds of Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X (formerly Twitter) users are now looking for alternatives to keep their digital lives outside of this trend.

The link between digital platforms and the political agenda has been evident for years. The massification, reach and constant interaction in these tools make them strategic dissemination channels. However, recent studies indicate that the acceptance of political content on social networks is decreasing. According to a report from the Pew Research Center, published in June of last year, although 74% of X subscribers claim to be exposed to political content, only 11% share it. Similar behavior occurs on TikTok: 45% of users interact with this type of materials, but only 7% spread them.

Despite the rejection, figures such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have chosen to implement policies that reflect affinities with different ideological currents, which has impacted the perception and operation of their digital products. Musk’s pro-Trump activism has led to consideration of X as acting as a loudspeaker for the far right. For its part, Meta’s operational and administrative adjustments have been interpreted as an effort to align itself with the next US administration.

How to create a Bluesky account? Waves of new users are flocking to the alternative social network to X, but Bluesky’s numerous customization options can be overwhelming for newcomers. Here are some useful tips.

What platforms are X, Instagram and TikTok users migrating to?

The phenomenon has favored a series of social networks and applications that have begun to position themselves as refuges for dissatisfied users. At WIRED in Spanish we list some of the alternatives and why they have become an option for those who intend to abandon Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok.

Bluesky

It is an open protocol platform, which means that control of the data is in the hands of the users. This is allows you to create algorithms and feeds personalized to filter information and receive publications based on particular interests. Its interface is very similar to that of X and offers the basic interaction functions that can be found in other social networks.

Flashes

He software acts as a multimedia content curator for Bluesky. Filter the feed of the social network to identify posts containing photos and videos, group them and display them on a timeline. The proposal also allows you to distribute galleries with up to four images and clips with a maximum duration of one minute. The tool is still in beta phase.

Mastodon

It is a network of microblogging focused on open source and decentralized principles. Users can create their own servers and communities. It has support for broadcasting conversation threads, surveys, images, videos and audio messages. Integrate a section of third-party applications to enhance the experience. The platform is free of advertising.

Hive Social

It combines some of the best features of Instagram, X and MySpace. Subscribers can add songs and all kinds of multimedia materials to their profile. One of its main characteristics is the absence of recommendation algorithms and publication hierarchy. The posts They are displayed in chronological order which, according to their developers, guarantees a more transparent experience.

Lemon8

This app, developed by TikTok’s parent company, it is available in the United States, the United Kingdom and some Asian markets. It is focused on lifestyle topics and its interface is similar to Pinterest boards. Adds “Following” and “For You” tabs that make it easy to discover specific topics. Content creators can add text, labels, filters, effects and stickers to your publications.

Red Note (Xiaohongshu)

It is a Chinese platform focused on videos in vertical format, although it also supports text messages accompanied by images. Adds basic interaction features that replicate views on Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Users can share surveys, tutorials, and product recommendations. For now, it is only available in Chinese language.