Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskovjust confirmed in its usual daily press conference that conversations with US representatives for preparing a summit among the presidents of both countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trumpand address the … Conflict in Ukraine will begin this Tuesday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Peskov also clarified that the Russian delegation will be headed by the Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrovand it will also be part of the Kremlin foreign policy counselor, Yuri Ushakov.

Peskov, however, explained that the main objective of the conversations in Riyadh in a first phase will be “restoring relations between the two countries.” During the telephone conversation held by Lavrov with its American counterpart, Marco Rubioit was agreed “to solve the accumulated problems in Russian-American relations (…) inherited from the previous administration.”

The two diplomatic chiefs decided to “agree on concrete steps in order to eliminate the obstacles to the work of the exterior missions of Russia and the United States”, a condition that Peskov has considered fundamental to relaunch the dialogue with the United States.

Rubio is already in Saudi Arabia in the company of the United States National Security Advisor, Mike Waltzand the special emissary, of the White House for the Middle East, Steve Witkoffwhich will also participate in the negotiations, including the situation in Gaza.

The US Secretary of State declared the ‘CBS’ on Sunday that he is trying to “create the conditions for broader conversations about the end of the war in Ukraine” that includes kyiv and Europe.

In his words, “the next weeks and days must determine the seriousness with which Putin takes this matter.” In his opinion, it will be necessary to “clarify the motivations” of the Russian president in his confrontation with kyiv.

All this negotiating initiative occurs after Putin and Trump spoke on the phone last week. The Ukrainian President, Volodimir ZelenskiIt is also in the area, in the United Arab Emirates, and said it intends to move to Riyadh, where a kyiv delegation is already present.

However, there are still no dates for conversations in Saudi Arabia with the presence of Ukraine. Rubio is expected to also meet with the heir prince Mohammed Bin Salman.