Two people died and a third was injured this Saturday at dusk in a traffic accident that occurred in l’Ametlla de Mar (Tarragona). The car in which they were traveling fell down a 20-meter-high embankment and ended up submerged in the sea, as reported this Sunday by the Generalitat Firefighters. After receiving the warning, the emergency services deployed numerous personnel to the area, including several boats with underwater rescue specialists and a helicopter.

The deceased are a man and a woman, both in their 70s. The person who could be rescued alive is a 48-year-old man. He was found two hours after the accident, out to sea, 330 meters from the coast. He had symptoms of hypothermia. Firefighters were also able to rescue a dog from the water that was supposedly traveling inside the accident vehicle.

The accident occurred shortly before nine at night on Ronda del Mar de Calafat, a road that runs through an urbanization where there are several chalets and apartments. In that area of ​​the coast, north of l’Ametlla and very close to the Calafat circuit, steep and rocky sections dominate. The vehicle in which the three people were traveling fell into the sea from a height of 20 meters. He was submerged in water, which made rescue efforts difficult.

The firefighters mobilized 14 crews, with specialists in special rescues, and received assistance from the Mossos, the Civil Guard, the local police of l’Ametlla and a Maritime Rescue helicopter. They managed to get one person out of the car, but EMS confirmed that he had already died. At 9:22 p.m., the second victim was located in the water.

Emergency teams are working with conflicting information about the possibility that there could be other occupants in the car. Meanwhile, in the water they found a dog, which they managed to rescue alive. The rescue boats continued searching the area and, at 11:19 p.m., more than two hours after the accident, they found a man alive in the water. He was 330 meters from the coast and was showing symptoms of hypothermia. They transferred him to the port of Calafat and, from there, to the Verge de la Cinta Hospital in Tortosa, where he was admitted with a less serious prognosis.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have an open investigation to clarify the causes of the incident.

