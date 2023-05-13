Out of nowhere you hear the screeching of a combustion engine behind you. ‘What was that?’ you ask yourself aloud. Hey, too bad, it was just a motorcycle. At least, that’s what we think. There may come a time when this will become more and more common, because where electric cars are becoming increasingly popular, motorcycles with combustion engines can also be sold after 2035. But not all manufacturers stick to gasoline.

Both the established brands and new names come with new electric two-wheelers. Think of Harley-Davidson (although under a different name), KTM and Yamaha. But also a new name like Maeving, which you will soon get to know. These are the 9 coolest electric two-wheelers of the moment.

Maeving RM1

The RM1 is a great looking electric motorcycle and the brainchild of the Coventry company Maeving. With two batteries it can travel 64 kilometers (32 with one battery, yes, sharp calculations). However, it doesn’t go faster than 72 km/h – with that you just keep up with a Birò, not much more.

UMC-063 XP Zero

More a name for a laptop than a motorcycle, but the XP Zero from Untitled Motorcycles weighs just 218 pounds and puts out 110 horsepower – double what you normally see in two-wheel EVs. In terms of acceleration, it is ‘as fast as an F40’, but with a range of 257 kilometers, the comparison ends there.

LiveWire S2 Del Mar

LiveWire is the electric sub-brand of Harley-Davidson, and this is their second model, the S2 Del Mar. The battery is an integral part of the structure, so there is no frame. It comes with a 10.5 kWh battery, an 80 hp electric motor and a pretty hefty price tag: around 21,000 euros.

KTM E-Duke

The KTM E-Duke is expected to be based on Husqvarna’s E-Pilen and will use a fixed (not removable) 5.5 kWh battery. However, both bikes will have a similar frame, the same 13.4 horsepower engine and the same penchant for hurtling between stationary cars.

Kawasaki Z EV

The Kawasaki Z EV is one half of a promising, outrageously underpowered duo that make up Kawasaki’s ‘zero emissions’ line – the other half being the Ninja EV. The Z has two small, removable 3-kWh batteries. Few details are known yet, but wherever it goes, it won’t be far.

Triumph TE-1

The TE-1 has quite a few ambitions. Developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, it has 100 miles of range and charges to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Triumph thinks it can sprint from 0 to 100 mph in 6.2 seconds; it should match the Speed ​​Triple 1200.

Honda EM1e

From the heights of an electric Speed ​​Triple to the lowlands of the EM1e, that’s quite a slap in the face. Still: a handy system with interchangeable batteries and a futuristic appearance soften the disappointing top speed of 50 km / h with this beast.

Yamaha E01

The Yamaha E01 may have neither the looks nor the performance of its superbike brother R1, but it does have something else: a 12 hp e-motor and a fixed battery, reportedly good for a range of 105 kilometers. Whole packs of food couriers are eagerly awaiting their new toys.

Indian eFTR Hooligan 1.2

This eFTR Hooligan looks cool, but a hooligan? Real? A 1 kWh battery provides 120 kilometers of range in Eco mode, although Tour, Sport and Offroad modes are also available. However, to squeeze some speed out of those fat tires you will have to be called Valentino Rossi, we suspect…