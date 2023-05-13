Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandezdownplayed the possibility of winning the title of Santander League this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium and against the greatest city rival, Espanyol, something that “will surely be a plus for the Catalans”, but not for him.

“I already said that I wanted to win the League as soon as possible, and tomorrow we have the first opportunity. What motivates me is winning it, and I absolutely don’t care where and against whom, ”he assured at the pre-match press conference.

Xavi foresees an “emotional” and “hot” derby, because Barça is playing for the title and Espanyol, permanence. But he warned that, despite the fact that the Barça squad has had five days of celebration, the team has trained “at full speed” and arrives at the game “at 200%”.

“We want this League, it is a very important trophy for the club. Espanyol risks their lives, but so do we,” he stressed. Xavi who, however, recognized that winning at the RCDE Stadium is not going to be easy.

Xavi Hernández during a training session for Barcelona/EFE

“Because of the players they have, it is a surprise that they are so low. They are very aggressive and with the ball they have improved a lot since Luis García arrived. I know him well, we did the coaching course together and he seems like a very capable coach. I think Espanyol was right, they have signed a great coach, ”he opined.

If Atlético de Madrid loses against Elche and Real Madrid draws or loses against Getafe, the barca He would go out to the RCDE Stadium as champion. Asked about a possible corridor of the Spanish at the start of the game, Xavi was clear. “You know my opinion about the corridors. For me, they are acts of respect and admiration for the winner. Many things have to happen for the possibility of Espanyol making the corridor for us, but I would always do it. It is a matter of sportsmanship ”, he affirmed.

This will be the last derby for Sergio Busquets, who recently announced that he will not continue at Barcelona next season, a decision that Xavi understands and that he considers correct, since not all footballers can choose the moment to close such a successful stage.

“Busi is the best midfielder my eyes have ever seen, the most intelligent player I’ve ever played with. When he wasn’t nominated for the Ballon d’Or it seemed like a terrible injustice to me,” he said of him.