Senior Joe Biden administration officials revealed this Wednesday during a press conference attended by EL TIEMPO that the government of Venezuela He exchanged Álex Saab for 34 prisoners.

The list not only includes US citizens imprisoned in Venezuelan territory, but also Venezuelan political prisoners, including opponents.

The group of prisoners is composed as follows: ten are US citizens – of which six are classified by Washington as unjustly detained – and 24 are Venezuelan political prisoners (including four opponents).

During the meeting with the press, these high-ranking sources assured that, after this agreement between Washington and Caracas, “Americans would no longer be detained unjustly in Venezuela.”

However, officials clarified that they will only reveal the names making up the 34-person swap when the swap has been made. At the moment, several key names that make up this exchange are already known.

On the one hand there is Roberto Abdul, president of the NGO Súmate, who was arrested by officials of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) on December 6. The arrest occurred after the Venezuelan prosecutor's office ordered his arrest for his participation in the organization of the primary elections on October 22.

Roberto Abdul, president of Súmate

Along with Abdul, several members of the opposition candidate's team were also detained at that time. Maria Corina Machado. Among them are Henry Alviarez, Pedro Urruchurtu and Claudia Mancero, which is why there is expectation for the release of these other three people from Machado's circle.

In addition to Abdul, Venezuela also announced the release of six union leaders.

This is Alcides Bracho, Alonso Meléndez, Emilio Negrín, Gabriel Blanco, Néstor Astudillo and Reynaldo Corteswho had been sentenced to prison for the crimes of conspiracy and association to commit a crime.

The six were arrested after participating in protests calling for better salary conditions in Venezuela and, according to the organization Provea, they were being held in La Yaguara, Caracas.

There is an American deported

The other name that the Biden administration confirmed as released was that of Leonard Francis, a fugitive from American justice who was sentenced for conspiring to steal money from the Navy. Francis, who fled to Venezuela, was arrested in 2013. These senior officials announced that he will continue to serve his sentence in US territory.

Francis, in any case, was not released but was deported by the Venezuelan authorities.

These are the freed Americans

Senior Biden administration officials confirmed that the list of Americans includes these people:

Eyvin Hernandez and Jerrel Kenemore. The first, a 45-year-old lawyer who lived in Los Angeles. The second is a 55-year-old computer programmer. Both were detained when they were trying to enter Venezuela from Colombia through the state of Táchira irregularly. They are accused of conspiracy and association to commit a crime.

Joseph Ryan Cristella. Captured in Táchira and prosecuted for conspiracy against the Venezuelan State.

Savoy Wright.

There is still no official confirmation about the other names.

Other release codenames

Before this agreement between Washington and Caracas became known, this Tuesday, December 19, it was known that US citizens Airan Berry and Luke Denmanimprisoned in Venezuela, were released and sent to the United States, according to the organization Coalition for Human Rights.

Luke Denman and Airan Berry were captured for participating in a failed raid to overthrow the Venezuelan government in 2020. In this raid other citizens were detained while others died when confronting Venezuelan security.

Luke Denman and Airan Berry, Americans imprisoned in Venezuela.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

*With information from Ana Rodríguez, Correspondent in Caracas.