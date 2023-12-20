Just last Sunday, December 17, 2023, on the Azteca stadium field, Tigers and America They played the final for the Mexican championship, on a nightmare night for those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León and a dream for the capital's residents, who won the fourteenth star of their brilliant history in the First Division.
And it was during halftime of that same game when Liga MX presented the schedule of the Clausura 2024 tournament, which will begin with Querétaro vs Toluca on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro.
The Águilas del América will start the Clausura 2024 tournament against none other than the Xolos de Tijuana, led by an old acquaintance of the Azulcremas: Miguel, the 'Piojo' Herrera. The champions of the Liga Mx will visit the Caliente stadium in their search for the long-awaited two-time championship, a banner that is missing from their showcases. Will Miguel Herrera and his team make him the champion's hall?
The forward born in Colombia, recently naturalized Mexican, arrived with a cup under his arm to the Águilas del América, winning his fifth Liga Mx and being a key piece in the azulcremas champion eleven.
The Chilean attacker missed part of the tournament due to a serious injury he suffered with his national team. However, he returned in a big way and was also very important for América to raise the fourteen.
The Chilean central defender joined the ranks of the Águilas del América at the last minute, after Tigres tried to accommodate him in other clubs and failed in the attempt. He was not entirely well received by the azulcremas, and yet, with good performances he earned the affection of the people, and now his card already belongs to those of Coapa.
His arrival generated great expectations, not only for fans of Striped, but for all Mexican soccer. However, a terrible injury midway through the tournament left him out of the championship. It is expected that in Clausura 2024 fans will be able to enjoy the quality of the Spanish team.
The return of Jesus: the 'Tecatito' Corona, had a similar effect to that of Sergio Canales. But he was also affected by injuries, so, in case the last one he suffered does not keep him away from the fields for long, it is expected that in Clausura 2024 the Mexican midfielder will recover his level.
In the Apertura 2023 tournament, 'Chino' Huerta reached an important level as a footballer. So much so that he was called up to the Mexican Soccer Team. However, he did not have a good end to the campaign, so it is expected that in the Clausura 2024 tournament things will improve for him.
Attacking midfielder Juan Brunetta was the best player of the Apertura 2023 tournament. His great moment would have allowed him to sign for the Tigres (although the club has not yet made it official). He dreams of wearing the albiceleste shirt, so it is expected that the Clausura 2024 tournament will be even better than the Apertura.
The Tigers goalkeeper was one of the most important men of the campaign for Robert Dante Siboldi and company. Although he finished the semester in a terrible way, being expelled in extra time and settling for runners-up, no one disputes his level, and he will be, without a doubt, one of the most important men in the Clausura 2024 tournament.
André-Pierre Gignac is just one goal away from reaching two hundred and thus writing another page in his successful time in Mexican soccer. Although he is now thirty-eight years old, he is still one of the most dangerous elements in the Liga Mx and the eyes of all Mexican soccer will surely be on the Frenchman's boots.
Everything seems to indicate that the Argentine striker will be the generational replacement for a historic player like André-Pierre Gignac. It is expected that in the Clausura 2024 tournament he will have more minutes than usual, and together with Juan Brunetta and Sebastián Córdova they will lead Tigres to a new final for the Mexican championship.
#players #follow #Liga
Leave a Reply