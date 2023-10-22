In the skate park of the sports complex of the National Stadium of Chile, the Colombian Jhancarlos González won Colombia’s first medal in thes Pan American Games Santiago 2023.

The Olympian Jhancarlos had an outstanding performance in the men’s branch of the street modality of Pan-American skateboarding, placing himself in third place on the podium.

Good ending

At the end of all his outings, González added a total score of 247.82, only being below the Brazilian Lucas Rabelo, gold with 264.45 and the Peruvian Angelo Carosilver with 256.80 points.

The experienced Colombian skater achieved the bronze medal in the Pan-American debut of skateboarding, achieving 76.55 points in his first outing, 89.61 in the fourth and 81.66 in the seventh, eliminating his outings two, three, five and six.

With this medal, the street modality of Pan-American skateboarding came to an end, leaving for Colombia, in addition to Jhancarlos’ bronze, an important fourth place for Jazmín Álvarez in the female branch, registering 164.12 units and being surpassed by the Brazilians Jhulia Mendes, gold; Pamela Leitesilver, and by the American Paige Heyn, bronze.

Now, Nico Russi will be in charge of continuing the Colombian representation in skateboarding in Santiago 2023, but now in the park modality. This, starting this Sunday, October 22, from 11:00 local time.

Silver and bronze

The Colombian delegation won a silver medal, after second place in Andrea Ramirez, in the -49 kilos category taekwondo.

Ramírez lost in the final with the Mexican Daniela Souzawho defeated her in the division’s final match 2-1.

John Garrido He was bronze in the -58 kilos of the same sport.

Photo: Archive / TIME

He weighs, Luis Javier Mosquera He won silver in the 73 kilo division, lifting 333 kilos.

Sports