Since last Friday, Colombian sports have faced a new challenge: the Santiago Pan American Games, the last step for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This time the delegation is made up of a good number of athletes who will seek to surpass the haul of 27 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze that was achieved in the Lima Games in 2019.

The stars

Among the athletes who will go to Santiago are six world-class athletes, world and Olympic medalists who lead a group that seeks to go for at least 28 golds, this time in the competitions in the Chilean capital.

Mariana Pajon

Mariana Pajón (BMX) He arrives in Santiago in search of his third gold medal in this competition, after having won in Guadalajara 2011 and Lima 2019.

She is not going through her best moment, but she must always be taken into account. In the Tokyo Olympic Games she achieved the silver medal and in this cycle that will end in Paris 2024 she has been first in the Bolivarian Games, South American Games and Central American and Caribbean Games, in a perfect ‘score’.

“We come for the gold medal and we will do everything possible to achieve our goal in a competition in which we have excellent rivals,” said Pajón.

Ingrit Valencia

The boxer Ingrit Valencia He is also another of the stars of the delegation. She won the silver medal in the 2011 competitions, the bronze medal in Toronto (Canada) in 2015, and in Lima 2019, finally, she was given everything to climb to the top of the podium.

Valencia has just won the bronze medal in the 2023 World Cup, in the 51 kilo category, in which she will compete in Santiago. She is another of the athletes who have a golden cycle to Paris 2024.

Kevin Quintero

Kevin Quintero He still cherishes the gold medal he won in the keirin event at the Track Cycling World Championships this year. The Valle del Cauca cyclist already knows what it means to win in the Pan American Games.

He took gold in Lima in the keirin and took bronze in the speed test, and he comes to Santiago to revalidate these results.

Anthony Zambrano

Anthony Zambrano He has two clear objectives in these events: to win gold in the 400-meter dash in athletics and to achieve the minimum mark for the Paris Olympics.

In this year’s World Cup, the Guajiro achieved a time of 44 seconds and 92 hundredths and placed fifth in the qualifying series. He was not among the top three, but he achieved his goal of dropping below 45 seconds, a record required for the jousts of Paris.

However, he was eliminated because he stepped on the opposite lane line, so his mark was not approved.

In Lime, Zambrano won gold in the 400, and he joined the 4 x 100 relay that took first place, along with Diego Palomeque, Jhon Solís and Alejandro Perlaza.



Going to Paris in search of the gold that eluded him in Tokyo is the great motto, but first he must get under the required 45 seconds.

Sandra Arenas

Sandra Arenas She was once again the first Colombian athlete to qualify for the Olympics, this time to Paris 2024, just as she did for Tokyo.

She comes to the Pan American Games to revalidate the gold she won in 2019 in Lima and after being eliminated in the 20-kilometer race walk at the last World Athletics Championships.

Sandra Arenas on the Olympic podium.

Yenni Alvarez

And, on the weights side, Yenny Alvarez He seems to have the option of going for gold. It comes from going blank in the Saudi Arabia World Cup to which he went after winning two golds in the same 2022 competition in Bogota.

Álvarez is another of the Colombian athletes who arrive in Santiago with the perfect cycle of having won gold in the Bolivarian, Central American and Caribbean and South American Games, and hopes to win in Chile.

Lisandro Rengifo

