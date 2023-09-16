If you are looking for a job, here we have information that will possibly be useful to you because recently the company LALA launched a vacancy with a salary of 16 thousand pesos.

Surely you already know the company LALA, for its dairy products. Well, we tell you that they are currently offering a vacancy to fill a job. Here we tell you what it is about and what the requirements are to apply for this job.

What activities will be carried out in this job?

The job offered by LALA, which was made public through the OCC Mundial digital job board, is for the position of electromechanical.

The activities that you must carry out, if you are interested in receiving 16 thousand pesos per month and having at least completed secondary school, are the following:

Ensure correct operation of the equipment

Perform scheduled corrective and preventive maintenance with quality, in the shortest time and cost possible.

Operating system loading

Operation program loading

Axle adjustment and calibration

Checking the condition of the portable console controller and cable

Slip brake test

Replacing servomotors

Updating counters and resetting to zero

Requirements

If you are interested in applying, you must meet these requirements:

Academic level: completed secondary school

Minimum experience of 1 year in the mentioned activities

Schedule availability for shift changes

Service attitude

Taste for teamwork

Troubleshooting

What do they offer me besides the salary of 16 thousand pesos?

In addition to this salary, LALA offers you food vouchers, a savings fund, an award for punctuality and attendance, a productivity bonus, as well as other benefits above those required by law.

The position is to perform in the Mexico City and if you want to apply, you must click HERE and log in to OCC World. If you do not have one, you must create one to apply.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check out all the promotions.