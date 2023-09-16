Donald Trump does not stop making statements and sending messages on Truth, his social network about the cases in which he is accused. Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is handling the Washington case over the attempted theft of the 2020 presidential election, imposed some limits on his statements in mid-August. They have not served to make the former president contain himself. Prosecutors believe she has embarked on a campaign of misinformation and harassment against prosecutors, witnesses and potential jurors and has now called for those limits to be stricter. as stated in a document registered this Friday in the courts.

“Since the indictment in this case, the defendant has spread derogatory and inflammatory public messages on Truth Social on an almost daily basis regarding the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and potential witnesses. Like his previous public disinformation campaign in connection with the 2020 presidential election, the defendant’s recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution — the judicial system — and undermine trust and intimidate people — the court, the group of jurors, the witnesses and the prosecutors—”, says the writing. It also notes that “the defendant knows that when he publicly attacks people and institutions, he inspires others to perpetrate threats and harassment against his targets.”

Prosecutors collect examples of these threatening and inflammatory statements, such as the one in which he wrote in capital letters: “If you come against me, I will go against you.” Part of the document made public is blacked out to preserve confidentiality. Prosecutors are proposing to Judge Chutkan “a narrow and well-defined restriction” that would prohibit Trump from making statements “about the identity, testimony or credibility of potential witnesses” and “statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel or potential jurors who are derogatory and inflammatory, or intimidating.”

From Truth Social, Trump has attacked the judge herself and the special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution in this case and in that of the secret documents, among others. Trump’s lawyers oppose the prosecutor’s request. At the hearing last August, they alleged the former president’s freedom of expression, but the judge warned that this freedom was not absolute. “I warn you to be especially careful in his statements in this case,” she said. “I will take all necessary measures to protect the integrity of this process,” she added.

The former president has not taken “special care,” so to speak, so the prosecutor is now asking that more precise limits be set. In addition, it also asks the judge to “issue an order by which the court can guarantee that if any of the parties conducts a jury study that involves contact with the citizens of this District, the jury study is carried out in a manner “so that it does not prejudice the jury.”

This Friday the secrecy on some additional documents in the case has also been lifted. They reveal that, at the request of prosecutors, X (formerly Twitter) has delivered 32 private messages that the former president sent through the social network. The firm has also provided information about the location and devices from which messages were published in the former president’s account.

Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, have requested this week that the judge abstain and leave the case, alleging that she is contaminated by statements she made in different hearings related to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. In one hearing, Chutkan told a defendant sentenced to more than five years in prison that he had pointed out “very correctly” that the “people who urged him” and encouraged him to “go into action and fight” had not been charged. Chutkan added that she “didn’t make decisions about who to charge” and had “no influence over it.” “I have opinions, but they are not relevant,” she added. According to Trump’s lawyers, these statements show prejudice against the former president.

The Department of Justice, however, considers that these statements are taken out of context and that “there are no valid grounds” for the judge’s abstention. It is rare for a motion like that of Trump’s lawyers to succeed.

Judge Chutkan has set the date for the start of the trial on March 4, 2024, the eve of Super Tuesday, the key day in the primary elections for the presidential elections that year. If the schedule is met, it would be the first criminal trial held against Trump.

