You’re probably already familiar with the Reedpop stable of sites that includes GamesIndustry.biz, RockPaperShotgun, VG247 and, of course, us, and I’m delighted to say the family’s grown a little today with the introduction of Popverse – a pop culture news and features site that’s just launched today.

It’s a fairly natural fit for a company that runs more than a handful of pop culture events such as MCM, NYCC and PAX, and it’s a heavyweight prospect that draws upon talent from the likes of The AV Club, Entertainment Weekly, Life Magazine, USA Today and plenty more besides. It’s where you’ll be able to read about Star Wars, DC, Marvel, anime and manga, and to best introduce you to it all I’ll hand the floor over to its wonderful editor-in-chief Chris Arrant:

Welcome to your next favorite thing.

Comic and pop culture conventions only last a week, but ReedPop’s media brand Popverse lasts year around.

From the people that bring you New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration and more comes Popverse – a fan-first pop culture website bringing you news, interviews, features, how-to guides, and more in the universes of tv, movies, and comics.

Star Wars? Hello there. star trek? logical. Lord of the Rings? You have our axe. Wrestling? OOOOOOoooooooooooooh yeah.

And comics – all comics including Marvel, manga, Batman, DC, The Walking Dead, comic strips, and more.

Join the Popverse editorial team – Chris Arrant, Tiffany Babb, Veronica Valencia, Ashley V. Robinson, and a who’s who of pop culture writers – as they become your tour guide to all things pop culture.

Thanks Chris, and best of luck with it all! and do pop by Popverse yourselves and say hello to Chris and his team when you get the chance!