The series starring between América and Puebla in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX left many details to be analyzed: from the merely soccer, to other factors such as arbitration. Both the going and the return of this key were marked by some controversies for and against America. Recently, Jorge Sánchez, right back of the Águilas, made some comments about the supposed help that the azulcremas receive from the whistlers.
In an interview for the Fox Sports network, Jorge Sánchez offered a few words regarding the duel against Pachuca in the semifinals of this tournament. The national team stated that America should not be “hoping” to receive help from the referees, as many people think, and that they are focused on doing their job on the field to reach the final.
“We do not have to be hopeful that the referees will help, what people say, we are focused on ourselves, on continuing to work, if many people believe that it is their problem, we have to be on our own. Yes we do things well, we are going to shine on the field and we are going to continue to be one of the greatest in Mexico”
– Jorge Sanchez on Fox Sports
After the second leg match against Puebla at the Azteca Stadium, a large sector of the fans accused the arbitration of influencing in favor of America after the rigorous repetition of a penalty. In the first opportunity to collect, the Paraguayan goalkeeper Antony Silva saved his shot to Diego Valdés.
The shot was repeated because the La Franja goalkeeper had moved slightly forward. In the second opportunity, Valdés did not forgive and got the advantage for his squad. América ended up winning the match by a score of 3-2 and the aggregate score by 4-3.
