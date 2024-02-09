Minardo presents PDL to establish the military reserve

A military reserve to be mobilized quickly in the event of a serious threat to the security of the country or a state of emergency: this is what the bill presented to the Chamber by the President of the Defense Commission Nino Minardo provides.

In the PDL, reservists would be drawn exclusively from the pool of Italian citizens who have already served as Three-Year Volunteers (VFT) or Initial Volunteers (VFI) and who are currently on leave.

This would allow the selection, on a voluntary basis, of personnel already trained and trained by the Armed Forces.