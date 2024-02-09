In the center of Moldova, the police withdrew armored vehicles

In Moldova, exercises with the participation of armored vehicles will be held in the center of the country, the Moldovan police announced this in their Telegram-channel.

“Today our colleagues from the Molniya special police brigade are conducting tactical exercises in the center of the country with the participation of armored vehicles,” the message says.

The department called on citizens to remain calm and obtain information only from official sources. The press service also noted that the exercises are part of regular training.

Earlier, supporters of the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists in Moldova staged a rally in Chisinau demanding the resignation of the government and Prime Minister Dorin Recean. Protesters are dissatisfied with the state's economic policy.

In the fall, presidential elections and a referendum on joining the European Union will be held simultaneously in Moldova.