It is well known that this year is important for Nintendo, but especially, Shigesato Itoicreator of the franchise Mothergiven that the 30th anniversary of the game that has made this franchise known in Western lands is about to be celebrated, we are talking about neither more nor less than Earthbound. For that reason, there will be constant celebrations that point to projects that fans may not see coming, this after a rather notable absence.

First of all, it must be established that the anniversary is specifically in Japan, since “Mother 2” It was launched in 1994 but in America it arrived in 1995. With that in context, there is talk that there will be anniversary products for the game such as stuffed animals, t-shirts, keychains, as well as other utensils that remember the game. It has even been seen circulating on networks that there are already miniatures of the character in production Mr. Saturnwhich could be considered the brand's mascot.

Later, on the official blog of this anniversary comes the message that is really vital, since it is said that they have made important decisions regarding the date, indicating that unexpected surprises may be revealed within the framework in question. With that, people have thought that some type of announcement related to the franchise is imminent, whether it be a remake with the art style of Links Awakening or perhaps a brand new game that is destined to reach everyone.

Of course, it must be taken into consideration that they are only going to focus on the second game, so perhaps there are no video game releases, after all the first two titles are already available on the service. Nintendo Switch Online, to that are added the references of the characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Still, fans are hoping to see Mother 3 on said platform, although it would only arrive in Japan, since there is no official translation of it and apparently there never will be.

Remember that you can play Mother 2 or Earthbound on the most current console Nintendo.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: I would definitely like to see a remake of Earthbound released, only that they should add quality of life issues to make it a more bearable RPG, after all the original feels like a somewhat dated game in terms of mechanics. It is not bad, but it is understandable that new generations leave it behind due to its difficulty and ambiguities.