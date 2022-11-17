A few weeks ago the presence of Shakira at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. But the Spanish magazine “El programa de Ana Rosa” revealed that the author of “Monotonía” will no longer be at the World Cup opening ceremony.

Many still associate Shakira with the world: in Germany 2006 he closed with his “Hips don’t lie” and in South Africa 2010 he opened the football festival with “Waka waka”. In fact, before its cancellation, it had been confirmed that the artist would sing these songs, according to media such as El Tiempo and El Telégrafo. Why Shakira will no longer be with hers “waka waka” in the world Cup?

Why Shakira will not be at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

“They have confirmed that Shakira He will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they do not confirm if he will have any role throughout the World Cup,” said host Ana Rosa Quintana, from “El programa de Ana Rosa.”

The Colombian artist withdrew from participating in the show after she was criticized for being part of the event in Qatar, a country that some social activists and followers consider to be backward in respect for human rights, especially the LGTBIQ+ community.

But these questions and requests have not only been directed at Shakira. The member of bts jungkook was also confirmed for the opening ceremony of Qatar 2022and some fans are asking him to reconsider the decision.

Jungkook will perform at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: composition La República/AFP/Naver

Other artists did publicly refuse to participate in the World Cup. Dua Lipa He noted on Instagram that he will visit “Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights promises it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” while Rod Stewart He told The Sunday Times that he was offered more than $1 million to play there but turned it down. “It’s not right to go,” he added.

Dua Lipa’s text about the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

However, it still remains Shakira pronounce directly. As revealed in the Spanish magazine, the singer’s participation was never fully confirmed. “Her name was as a guest artist. She will now have to send a statement to explain everything. It is not worth what the environment says “ sentenced one of the panelists.

“Waka waka” is the most representative song of the soccer world cups. Photo: Shakira/YouTube

Shakira in the world

Shakira It has been part of three previous editions of the Soccer World Cups. She sang in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 her songs “Waka Waka”, “Hips do n’t lie” and “La La La”.

He was absent from Russia 2018, but he did not stop making music and performing around the world.