Minister of Education says that military personnel working in institutions will be paid until the end of the 2023 school year

the minister of Education, Camilo Santanastated that, with the closure of the National Program of Civic-Military Schools, the 202 schools that adopted the system will undergo a transition until 2024. The statement was given to journalists this Thursday (13.Jul.2023).

“It will no longer be a Ministry of Education program. Because it has no legal basis. Let’s build a transition. All these professionals [militares aposentados] will continue to be paid until the end of the 2023 school year. And then we are going to build with the governors, the secretaries, the mayors, which model are we going to support”he said.

According to the minister, the decision to finalize the program launched in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) occurred after an analysis carried out by MEC technicians. Among the main points is the fact that the project has no “legal base”.

“There is no legal basis for the Ministry, which transfers money to the Ministry of Defense, to pay professionals to be in schools in municipalities and states”he spoke.

Camilo signaled that the beginning of the attempt to implement his project through “law sent to Congress. […] And it was considered unconstitutional by the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Chamber. As it was not approved by law, it was created through a presidential decree”.

The head of the portfolio also highlighted the fact that “wage inequality” among retired military personnel – read the figures at the end of the post– and teachers who work in civic-military schools.

“Today you have a teacher in the same school earning R$4,500 to R$5,000, and you bring a retired military officer to earn R$9,000, in addition to his salary. An important salary distortion was created in the appreciation of the teacher”he stated.

Without indicating which changes will be made, the minister said he will act “Through Dialogue” for “build alternatives so that we can continue to support” these colleges.

“A law was recently supported by the National Congress, creating the full-time school. We are going to contribute something around R$ 4 billion each year to increase enrollment numbers. Because this is a policy that has already shown evidence of results, success and improvement in studying among young people. We are going to discuss for the MEC to continue supporting these schools”concluded the minister.

MILITARY PAYMENT

In a technical note prepared by the MEC, it was shown that the body spent on monthly remuneration for the military, as a bonus. The values ​​are related to the additional pro-labore, food and Christmas allowances, in addition to vacations.

Here are the values ​​for senior officers:

Coronel – BRL 9,152.76;

Lieutenant colonel – BRL 8,7755; It is

Major – BRL 8,433.36.

Here are the values ​​for mid-rank officers:

Captain – BRL 6,022.36;

1st lieutenant – BRL 5,314.56; It is

2nd lieutenant – BRL 4,120.10.

Here are the values ​​for graduated squares: