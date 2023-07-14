Climate change | USU Gallup: Half of Finns accept climate measures even if everyday life becomes more expensive

In the survey, the supporters of Basic Finns clearly differed from the supporters of other parties, as only nine percent would accept climate measures that increase the costs of their everyday life, and 77 percent would not.

Half of Finns are ready to accept climate measures, even if they increase everyday costs, according to Uutissuomalainen’s USU poll.

33 percent of those who responded to the survey would not accept climate measures that increase the costs of their everyday life, and 17 percent did not take a position on the question.

In the survey, the supporters of Basic Finns clearly differed from the supporters of other parties, as only nine percent would accept climate measures that increase the costs of their everyday life, and 77 percent would not. 91 percent of the supporters of the Greens would be ready to increase climate measures at the expense of increasing the cost of their own everyday life.

The majority of the supporters of the Left Alliance and Sdp would accept climate measures, and the Prime Minister’s Party more than half of the supporters of the coalition. Supporters of the center are divided by the issue, as 31 percent of them would accept climate measures that increase the costs of their everyday life, and 46 percent would not.

Information number one made a survey before the completion of the government program 6.–14. between June and one thousand Finns responded. The margin of error for the overall result of the survey is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.