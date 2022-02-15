Will the film succeed this time? The platform would also have GRIS among its next projects.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 15, 2022, 18:43 66 comments

For many years there has been speculation and work on a film or television adaptation of BioShock, but never before has the project been closer. Netflix and Take-Two Interactive have joined forces over the last year and announce the development of a film about the successful video game created by Ken Levine.

Details about the project are quite scarce. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter no details have been shared about the writer or director in charge of the adaptationa fact that is usually common when announcing a feature film, so everything indicates that it will take time to see the tape on Netflix.

We do have a couple of messages from Netflix on Twitter. In one, the company recalls a phrase by Andrew Ryan in the first BioShock that goes like this: “we all make decisions in life, but in the end our decisions make us”. And of course, from Netflix they have made the decision to bring to the small screen one of the most acclaimed video games for its narrative of the last decades.

BioShock and the cinema, together again

What remember in THR, It is not the first time that Hollywood has knocked on the doors of Rapture. Shortly after the release of the first BioShock in 2007, Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) was going to direct an adaptation of the shooter for Universal Studios that was stopped due to budget problems. This project, as we later learned, was going to have the endings of the game. Later there was another attempt with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 weeks later).

With this project, Netflix continues to expand its relationship with video games that gave them such good results a few months ago with Arcane – League of Legends. On the other hand, the premiere of the Cuphead series is set for this February.

In addition, advanced information today on networks exposes that the streaming service could be working on a project related to GRIS, the video game signed by the Barcelona team of Nomada Studio, although it is not official at the moment.

