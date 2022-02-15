The moment has arrived

Since the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 there are people who are waiting for its version for the next generation of consoles. After a rather controversial launch, the most recent title of CD Projekt Red It has received quite a few updates to improve certain aspects.

The wait of many finally came to an end, because CD Projekt Red just announced that Cyberpunk 2077 It’s now officially next-gen. Players who already have Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will be able to enjoy a new version that takes advantage of its technology. Here we have the details.

The next-gen news of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 just got patch 1.5. With this take advantage of the power of the hardware of the new generation of consoles. In this way it allows the use of ray tracing and 4k quality with dynamic scales in xbox series x Y Playstation 5. Not to mention that it will have faster load times and a variety of technical and visual improvements. In PS5 will take advantage of haptic control technology Dual Sense.

Players who want to try these new versions of Cyberpunk 2077 they can do it for free. From now until March 15, those interested will have the opportunity to play this title on their new generation consoles. Plus, if they decide they want to buy it, they’ll be able to keep the progress they made in the free trial.

The new patch also has quite a few changes across all versions of Cyberpunk 2077. These range from performance improvements and stability optimizations to gameplay fixes. They also introduced additional content such as apartments you can rent, new outfits, and more customization options.

With the release of this patch Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for Xbox Series X/S Y Playstation 5 as a free upgrade. Those who have the previous versions will not have to pay extra for it. Furthermore, the progress they have made in Xbox One or PS4 they can be transferred so they can continue their adventure from where they left off. Will you give Night City another chance?

