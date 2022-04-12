Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A total of 150 permits are those that the Tourism Department of the municipality of Ahome will grant for camping on the beach of El Maviri during this Holy Weekmunicipal authorities announced this Tuesday morning.

During a press conference, Verónica Medel, head of the unit, said that the intention is not only to have control of the people who settle in this spa, but also to guarantee that this space, which is a protected natural area, is respected. .

“Those who want to camp will have to fill out a simple format, among the requirements is not to introduce glass bottles, or all-terrain vehicles, not to bring pets because it is a protected natural area and the environment must be respected, they must leave the place better than it was on arrival, these are basic requirements that everyone can achieve. The use of campfires is strictly prohibited to light, “he said.

The municipal official clarified that those interested in camping on this beach must necessarily go to Tourism to fill out the format that is the permit; For this, the office will be open until this Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., it is totally free and they only have to present an official identification.

“There are no established day limits at the moment, we will see the behavior of this year, perhaps the following period other measures will be taken. For those who are already camping we will come with this paper but those who hardly go if they do not carry it (format) “It’s going to come back and those who don’t comply will be asked to leave. We focused on El Maviri because it’s one of the busiest places.”

Verónica Medel explains that those who want to camp will have to fill out a form. Photo: Discussion

Meanwhile, Julio Cesar Romanillo Montoya, Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Participation, said that the intention is to go for a Holy Week with a white balance, so he asked vacationers to attend to all the recommendations issued.

“We are going for a Holy Week with a white balance. We must not exceed ourselves mainly in alcohol, we must check the units before taking the road. We will be 1,500 people, there will be vehicles, ambulances, cranes and water vehicles.”