Susan Diaz was completely outraged when she said that Néstor Villanueva wanted to put a condition to reach a conciliation with flower pole. In a recent interview with “Magaly TV, the firm”, the former congresswoman revealed that the singer told her that he wanted the businesswoman to leave the property where he lives with a friend of hers and return to live with her.

What did Néstor Villanueva say to Susy Díaz?

The popular Susy Díaz told what exactly the artist told her, who was accused of having been unfaithful to Florcita with the dancer Tessy Linda.

“(Nestor Villanueva) He told me ‘in the conciliation I want to tell her (Florcita) that she no longer lives there with her friend, you should bring her to live here’ . I told him: ‘Excuse me? here it is a hostel and many people live, a little more and you are going to put in the conciliation that you do not wear shorts ‘”, she recounted.

Susy Díaz faces Nestor Villanueva for Flor Polo

During the interview he offered for the Magaly Medina program, Susan Diaz assured that he stood up to Nestor Villanueva for the scandals that have been revealed after the separation from Flor Polo.

“’Do you think my daughter is made of iron?’ —I asked Nestor— My daughter suffers when she sees all that, my oldest grandson suffers and cries. (…) I see my daughter psychologically badly, ”he asserted. “Since December of last year she has been living the crazy life, in ‘ampay’ after ‘ampay’. (…) There are girls who say that being (Nestor Villanueva) with my daughter Flor have had a parallel relationship, she has been ‘doubling’”, he added.

As you remember, weeks ago Néstor Villanueva starred in an ampay with Sofía Cavero in his truck. Shortly after, the dancer Tessy Linda appeared on the set of the program “Amor y fuego” and assured that the cumbia singer was unfaithful to Florcita.