There Ducati in 2022 he showcased a MotoGP showdown of significant proportions. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer won the Constructors’ title and the one reserved for the teams, not new, but added to the mosaic the piece that had been missing for 15 years, the one relating to the World Drivers’ Championship conquered by Francesco Bagnaia. The Desmosedicis – eight at the start – collected pole positions, front rows, pole positions and repeated victories with different protagonists (in addition to Bagnaia and Bastianini, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio also contributed to enriching the statistics listed above) to the point that Marc Marquez has come to talk of races in which the MotoGP is more of a ‘Ducati Cup’.

Suzuki has decided to withdraw at the end of 2022 and Honda, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM will challenge Ducati in 2023. Last season, the Japanese giants had obvious technical difficulties partially masked by the talent of Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez, but the three European houses are taking over and both in Noale and in Mattighofen they have big ambitions in 2023 with riders like Jack Miller, Brad Binder (with KTM), Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

Marc Marquez he declared that he has full confidence in Honda in view of the definitive prototype that he will test in less than a month in the Sepang tests scheduled in Malaysia. Second Dani Pedrosa the eight-time world champion could ruin Ducati’s plans which formed a truly dreamy pair of all-Italian factory riders with Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. “Marquez is able to ride above the problems – Pedrosa’s words to the broadcaster’s microphones DAZN Spain – and he can ruin Ducati’s plans if he is physically fit. Marc is unpredictable, at any moment he can come up with something you don’t expect. He has a special ability to win with less than perfect bikes ”.

Throughout their life together in Honda Pedrosa was able to see as factors that for him were gods problems were metabolized without any particular trouble by Marquez: “For example, in the years we passed from Bridgestone to Michelin, we had difficulties, I had many, but he managed to win the championship, to adapt to the tyres”.