There was no hacking of the Tax Agency: it was a small agency

The alleged theft of data from the Tax Agency by the Trinity hacker group, which has carried out ransomware attacks, has become one more hoax that spreads on social networks and is picked up by some media outlets without verification. Sources from the Tax Agency (AEAT) point out that “the reported incident does not affect this organization, but according to the information available to the Agency it appears to have affected a private entity in the field of tax and labor consulting.”

‘Algorithm journalism’ strikes again: this is how misleading headlines and supermarkets flood the media

The Tax Agency points out that “its systems have not been violated and that the taxpayer data in its custody has not been compromised at any time.”

Despite the forcefulness of the AEAT’s denial, social networks were filled with messages pointing out that the Tax Agency had suffered an attack by this group, which has been responsible for the theft of data from private healthcare companies in the United States. .

However, the Tax Agency denied from the first moment that the protection systems of its digital infrastructure had been breached by these cybercriminals. “Since the publication last Sunday, December 1, of the news about an alleged data leak attributed to the Trinity group, known for its ransomware attacks, the Tax Agency has worked intensively to verify whether its systems could have been compromised. After an exhaustive analysis, it is confirmed that there is no evidence that its systems or the data in its custody have been affected,” the Agency said in a statement.

“The Trinity group, which claimed responsibility for the action, has not at any time contacted the Tax Agency to request a ransom or to demonstrate the alleged possession of taxpayer data. During the investigation, we had access to information about the possible content that this group could have obtained, proving that it did not correspond to data kept by the Tax Agency,” says the public body.

Sector sources confirm that it would be a small agency located in Malaga. In addition, they point out that the supposed 38 million that the Trinity cybercriminals had reported as alleged collection are part of the hoax.