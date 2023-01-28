At the disposal of Izvestia was a video from a hospital destroyed by Ukrainian militants in Novoaydar of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Journalist Egor Kildibekov on Saturday, January 28, showed the consequences of shelling from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS.

It is reported that as a result of the impact, the building of one of the hospital buildings was completely destroyed.

“Despite the blow in the Novoaydar hospital, at least in the surviving buildings, they continue to receive patients. Doctors simply cannot refuse to help people. All precautions are still taken: bomb shelters, shelters, prepared. Patients who do not need urgent treatment were sent home,” the journalist said.

On January 28, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the regional hospital in Novoaydar from the HIMARS MLRS. As a result, 14 people died and 24 were injured. The department called the attack on the hospital a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

For many months, civilian and military doctors provided medical assistance to the local population and military personnel in the Novoaydar hospital. According to the former ambassador of the republic, Rodion Miroshnik, the hospital has been evacuated, and the rubble is being cleared at the moment.

Footage taken from inside the building shows piles of stone and iron. Some structures of the building were completely destroyed.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

