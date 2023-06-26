A leading company in the industry is looking for a Accountant Mr. to join his team in the area of ​​the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, Mexico Citywith a net monthly salary offered is from $19,000.00.

Requirements

Requirements for this position include: Accounting degree (with essential certificate), minimum experience of 2 to 3 years in accounting firms as JR accountant. and knowledge in Microsoft Excel, SAP ERP, financial audits and financial analysis.

age is requested from 25 to 31 years and schedule availability. Among the skills and competencies required are: leadership, autonomy, logical-mathematical reasoning, critical thinking and teamwork.

It is not necessary to travel, and the working hours are from full timeof Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 18:00. In addition, there is the possibility of one home office day a week and contract for an indefinite period.

Tasks to do

The candidate selected to fill the vacancy will be responsible for the monthly and annual accounting closingensuring the timely recording of expenses and provisions, depreciation, payroll, social security, taxes and revaluations.

You will also be responsible for prepare financial statements and meet internal audit requirements. One of its main functions will be maintain cleared and integrated accounting balances.

The responsibilities of the position include: report costs, production and all expenses generated within the companyguarantee that all financial operations are carried out under pre-established measures and in compliance with the law, issue monthly reports about the general financial situation of the company.

also figure support in external accounting auditsimprove financial procedures by serving as liaison between manager and finance teamsupervise the fiscal processes of the organization, review accounting accounts, Verify, allocate, post and reconcile accounts payable and receivable.

Generate accounting reportsanalyze financial information and summarize financial statementreconcile account balances and Bank statementsAccounting, maintaining the general ledger, and preparing month-end closing procedures are also among those responsible for whoever takes the job.

Finally, information must be provided on the department’s goal-setting process and support in the end-of-month and end-of-year closing process.

Selection process

To apply, you must go directly to the Employment Portal of the Government of Mexico or by contacting Jesus Gomez Gómez, from the Human Resources department at Care U, at [email protected] or by phone 5517456527.

The recruitment process will consist of a telephone interview, a face-to-face or virtual interview, and an interview with the finance manager. The recruitment process began on May 22, 2023 and will last for 1 week, that is, until June 30, 2023.