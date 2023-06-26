from the newsroomi

06/26/2023 – 12:19 pm

Vacancies in the home office modality represented less than 4% of the total job opportunities in June. The survey was carried out by Cortex.

According to the survey, among the 800,000 vacancies monitored, only 30,800 had the term home office in the description. This represents 3.7% of the total and is the lowest rate since July 2022.

The service sector concentrates 31.3% of remote vacancies, adding up to more than 9,000 opportunities. The activities developed in this segment range from travel agencies to education and training, for example. Next are information technology, with 7,969, and retail, with 4,141.

See the branches that most concentrate home office vacancies:

Development of custom computer programs; Training in professional and managerial development; Consulting in information technology; Development and licensing of customizable computer programs; Business management consultancy activities, except specific technical consultancy;

The cities with the most open home office vacancies are: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre.

“Some surveys point to remote work as the preferred model among many employees, in addition, it enables the search for specialized professionals throughout the country. However, some companies may not feel secure in guaranteeing this model as a definitive work format, which is why they choose not to include it in the job description”, explained Paulo Leitner, people director at Cortex.























