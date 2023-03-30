“At the bottom there is room” premiered its chapter 187 on América TV. Cristóbal and Alessia’s car accident worried thousands of fans, but happily the protagonists were unharmed. Unfortunately for the former, his father blamed him and increased his debt for damages caused, which caused him to be more indebted than ever.

The next day, Diego’s son went to work without imagining that he would have a visit from Frida. He was not only seduced, but he also received a generous tip. “I like very tender meat”, Francesca’s archenemy told him, while her friends laughed at her calling him “gigolo”, for which he saw it as an opportunity to pay off her debt.