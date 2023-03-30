Military expert Prokhvatilov: if Zelensky was sure of victory, he would lead a maneuverable defense

Senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences Volodymyr Prokhvatilov spoke about the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). He spoke about this in an interview with URA.RU.

As the military expert explained, if the Ukrainian public opinion “was confident in victory”, then President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky would take into account the recommendations of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. In particular, he would have led a mobile defense: he would have withdrawn the troops of Artemovsk, leveled the front line and taken up more convenient positions.

However, Zelensky does not do this, Prokhvatilov drew attention. “Because he understands perfectly well that if Bakhmut had been handed over earlier, accusations would have rained down on him from all sides. Therefore, he is fighting for every centimeter, ”he said.