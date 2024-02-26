Season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' ended with a chapter full of emotions because many of the characters went through a complicated stage in the plot, including the attack on Alessia Montalban It is still a mystery, since it is not known if he will manage to survive the knife that Benjamín gave him in the last episode. However, the return of the series is still uncertain, since 'Súper Ada' and 'Luz de Luna' are still broadcast.

Although 'At the bottom there is room' it still does not have an exact return date. Laszlo Kovacs, an actor who is part of the cast of the fiction, revealed unpublished details about the first episode of the program. Likewise, he assured that this next season promises to be better and have new talents.

What will the first chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' be like?

Laszlo Kovacs, in an exclusive interview with the newspaper La República, revealed that the first episode will be the most exciting. Furthermore, he mentioned that during a meeting with production, this opening chapter will contain strong scenes. “They promised us at the meeting that the first chapter is like a movie, it is going to take a lot of work, they are very strong scenes, from what I have heard; but the screenwriter Gigio Aranda He already told us that this first chapter is round, we started with a bang,” he explained.

Will there be new additions to 'At the bottom there is room'?

Laszlo Kovacs He was also encouraged to talk about his colleagues, about whom he spoke in a warm and respectful manner. Likewise, he maintained that there will be new entries and that they will make the series more entertaining. “There are new additions, new values. I love the very talented kids who really knew how to give us this season and a half that we've had. Jorge Guerra, Franco Pennano, Karime Scander and Guadalupe Farfan For me, they have been super talented guys who, in addition, I feel that it is their responsibility to welcome the new generations who watch the series. It seems to me that, on that side, the series has reinvented itself,” he emphasized.

What will happen to 'Tito' in 'At the bottom there is room' now that he is a father?

Laszlo Kovacs in the series he is 'Tito' and, in the last episode of season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', his character receives a mysterious message that informs him that he is a father and that he has a daughter. Regarding this ending, the interpreter stated that this responsibility will influence his character, but it will not be a 180 degree change either. “Knowing that he has a grown daughter is going to move him a lot and I think there are going to be things that make him change. That is a delicate topic, I understand that there are people who ask for character development, but there are also people who do not want the characters to change, it is a bit like 'El Chavo del 8', they always want the characters to be faithful to what they They have always been, may they not grow old and may they remain that way. It's a tug of war that we have to do, it's not about overnight, but it allows for character development that I'm very excited about,” he explained.