¡joel You will feel the true terror in ‘At the bottom there is room’! In episode 346 of the successful América Televisión series, the ‘Fish face’ will be willing to ask for her hand ‘Patty’; However, Kathy, his mother-in-law, will have other plans in order to prevent her love from being consolidated. That’s why she cited a new fictional character, the new ‘Gringo Atrasador’‘, who caused the member of the Gonzales to faint in front of all the members of his family.

If you want to know what the outcome of this marriage proposal will be, in the following note we will tell you all the details of the launch of the new episode of ‘There is room at the bottom’which will have a lot of drama, romance and, of course, a lot of fun for its fans.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 346 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 346 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 346‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere on Monday, November 13, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Joel will suffer a real drama after he meets Patty’s ‘fiancé’, the new ‘Gringo Atrasador’ that Kathy brought to the Gonzales house with the aim of getting her daughter and ‘Cara’ of Pez’ do not continue their relationship.

What time does episode 346 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premiere?

‘There is room in depth’ season 10 episode 346 It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

The relationship with Joel caused ‘Patty’ to have several arguments with Kathy, her mother. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

