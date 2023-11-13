Gaza War | It seems that Israel is violating the legal rules of war, says academician Martti Koskenniemi

The effects of Israel’s military actions on the civilians of Gaza are currently attracting widespread attention, for example in connection with the situation at the al-Shifa hospital. Academician Martti Koskenniemi does not comment on individual cases, but assesses that Israel violates the legal rules of war in Gaza.

Academician, Emeritus Professor of International Law Martti Koskenniemi says he thinks it’s clear that Israel is violating the laws of war in Gaza.

“[…] Yes, it seems that Israel is breaking the legal rules of war. Even more important and even more obvious is the fact that Israel has created such a humanitarian emergency where it should absolutely allow humanitarian aid to the region,” says Koskenniemi.

He considers the biggest problem at the moment to be the fact that proper humanitarian aid is not allowed to enter the area.

Koskenniemi emphasizes that a lawyer should not pass judgments on the basis of newspaper information. He doesn’t even comment on individual possible crimes.

However, the situation in Gaza has continued for so long and the reported number of civilian casualties is so high that it makes it believable that the legal rules of war and the so-called principle of proportionality have been violated, says Koskenniemi.

The principle of proportionality refers to the fact that, according to the rules of the law of war, more damage should not be caused to civilians than is proportionate to the objective related to the military activity.

of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of OCHA according to the information cited by the Gaza health authorities, more than 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children, have died in the war since November 10.

of Israel the effects of military operations on civilians are currently causing a heated debate, for example regarding the largest hospital in Gaza to the situation of al-Shifa and to the suffering of civilians in its territory.

The hospital has been blockaded between the battles between Israel and Hamas, and for example the World Health Organization

WHO has told

that it is incapable of functioning as a hospital. Al-Shifa has been without electricity and water. The number of patient deaths has increased significantly. From the hospital has been reported including dead babies.

Koskenniemi emphasizes that it is difficult to assess crimes possibly related to individual situations such as the situation at al-Shifa hospital, because there are few objectively verified facts.

Kossenniemi times the rules of the law of war state that medical facilities such as hospitals and ambulances are objects of protection. So you can’t hit them.

However, there is an exception: If a belligerent uses these targets for harmful actions against the enemy, they lose their protective status.

Even in these cases, civilian casualties should be avoided.

At the same time, this includes the principle of proportionality, i.e. that military strikes must be in reasonable proportion to the military goal pursued.

Koskenniemi says that the proportionality principle is extremely general and difficult to interpret.

“Typically, the parties to a war interpret it in opposite ways.”

“The general nature of the rules leaves an inordinate amount of gray area within which the parties can blame each other. When there is no impartial verification, then there is no credible solution.”

In the case of Al-Shifa, Israel has denied that it struck civilians and said it was fighting around the hospital because, according to Israel, it is located on top of a command center for Hamas fighters.

Israel has also argued that Hamas is deliberately using civilians as human shields. Hamas denies this.

The war when talking about legal rules, we refer above all to the Geneva Convention from 1949 with additional protocols and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The rules bind the parties to the war, but the actions of the terrorist organization Hamas will probably be classified through criminal law, because it is not a state actor, Koskenniemi reminds.

According to Koskeinniemi, the way of classifying the actions of Hamas is a relatively minor issue, because the end result is somewhat the same: Either they are criminals who have committed a crime of homicide or fighters who have violated the legal rules of war.

It is clear that Hamas’ attacks on Israel in early October were terrorist crimes, Koskenniemi states.

The attack by Hamas fighters on Israel at the beginning of October reportedly claimed 1,400 victims, and the organization also took hostages.

After this, Israel began its extensive military operations in Gaza.

Koskenniemi according to it, it is quite unlikely that charges would be brought against the Israeli military leadership for war crimes in Gaza.

At this point, it can be said that Palestine is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and since the crimes took place on Palestinian territory, the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court extends to them. So I saw it despite the fact that Israel is not a member of the ICC.

Koskenniemi reminds that the criminal court prosecutor has already opened an investigation into whether Israel’s actions can be considered violations of humanitarian law.

He states that this is not insignificant. The cases will therefore be processed internationally.

“I think that Israel’s actions will come before both the UN bodies and the processes of the International Criminal Court.”

“I dare not say how far they will end up there. In the case of Israel, the criminal court is in an extremely difficult political middle ground, because the United States is not a member of the court and it will certainly not accept that Israeli politicians or soldiers would be tried in the criminal court.”