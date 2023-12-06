In the new advance of episode 361 from the series ‘At the bottom there is room’, by América Televisión, Cristobal decides to face June and ask him the reason for his rejection, without imagining that the person responsible for his failed declaration of love would be his father. It is necessary to remember that the youngest of the Montalbán family was the one who devised, together with Charo and Teresa, the plan for his confession. However, it was not successful, since the nursing student rejected the proposal because Diego Montalbán had told her that her son was a womanizer; Furthermore, she had reviewed the notebook that would belong to the ‘Vampirin’, in which she rated the women of Las Lomas and one of them was July.

How does Cristóbal react to July’s release?

In the preview you can see Cristobal knock on the Gonzales’ door and, when June she comes out, he asks her about her behavior. Charo’s niece answers: “she doesn’t want to be one more on the list.” The ‘Vampirín’ is surprised and asks her what she is referring to. The scene of the two young people ends when the youngest of the Montalbáns obtains the notebook and sees his father’s handwriting written in it.

Cristóbal will be disappointed again by his father's actions against him with July. / Photo: América TV

What exactly did Diego say to July?

Diego He knew of Cristóbal’s plans to declare himself to June and, faced with this, she decided to devise a plan and the first was to try to convince her son that she was not suitable for him due to the level of social life she leads, in addition to minimizing her work as a house employee. This caused annoyance in Cristóbal, who did not hesitate to put his father in his place.

Diego’s plan did not stop there. So she approached July and as advice told her that her son was not the best option for her, since he led a life of partying and is usually surrounded by women, calling him a womanizer, something that caused Charo’s niece to already do not see Cristóbal the same.