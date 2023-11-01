The fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’ They felt the real terror. In the recent episode of the América TV series we witnessed a meeting that no one thought they would see. Shortly after the end of chapter 337, Benjamin is shown talking about her feelings for July and that he not only loved her, but also loved her. In addition, he referred to the Gonzales family, which he described as “eccentric and crazy.”

However, he was not talking alone, since we discovered that he was having a conversation with, none other than, Claudia Llanos, the ‘Shark Look’, who apparently remains in the same psychiatric hospital as the kidnapper of her niece. ‘Charo’ This could mean an alliance between the two to sow panic between the Gonzales and the Maldini family. What will happen? That will be known in the next chapters.

