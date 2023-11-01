Ice hockey | An ugly Tackle to the head from an NHL star – discipline gave its verdict

Charlie McAvoy was suspended for his ugly tackle.

of the Boston Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy has received a four-game suspension from NHL disciplinary action.

McAvoy was given jet command in Monday’s round when he tackled Florida Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the head in the third period of the match.

McAvoy, who scored Boston’s 2-2 equalizing goal before going out, also had time to tackle the Panthers during the match Carter Verhaeghea in an almost identical way.

McAvoy will forfeit approximately $197,000 in salary during his suspension.

of Calgary Rasmus Andersson previously received a four-game suspension for a tackle to the head as well, when he nailed Columbus Patrik Laine to the patient.

Four matches is a “tough” punishment for on-court incidents by the standards of the NHL, as McAvoy’s and Andersson’s punishments are the toughest since the second season.

of the Ottawa Senators Shane Pintowho is currently without a contract, was suspended for 41 matches for gambling related issues.