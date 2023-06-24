Brunette and their allies of TP and EMVP announced that they gave the banner to ‘Plan C’ to win the presidency in the 2024 elections in coalition, after the final setback of the Supreme Court, the ‘Plan B’ of the electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a press conference, the leader of Morena, Mario Delgadowarned the opposition that the 4T will win the presidency and the majority in Congress in 2024, while accusing the Court of being “absolutely on the conservative side”.

“We tell that conservative block once and for all that we are going for them by legal, peaceful and democratic means. We are going to set ourselves the goal of obtaining 33 million votes to win the presidency of the Republic and the majority in Congress and be able to make Plan C effective“said the brunette.

He stressed that Morena’s alliance with PT and PVEM is not based on interests or complicity, as would happen with Va por México, but rather that they seek guarantee the continuity of the 4T to continue the fight against corruption.

“It is not an alliance of interests, it is not an alliance of complicityIt is not an alliance like the others that only has the objective of returning corruption, the looting of national assets and the privileges of a few over the majority,” he asserted.

Less than a year before the 2024 elections, Mario Delgado warned that “There is no time to loseTherefore, “a process of our movement is already underway to define who will be the leadership that should be responsible for the work of defending the Fourth Transformation”.

For his part, the leader of the PT, Alberto Anayaaffirmed that the fundamental changes implemented in the AMLO government need to be consolidated and deepened, so it is It is necessary for the “Together We Make History” coalition to continue governing Mexico.

While the PVEM leader, Karen Castrejonsaid that together with Morena and the PT they will seek the best route so that the best leaders of each party can participate in 2024.