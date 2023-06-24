John Malagò, president of cones, returned to the refereeing mistakes of the challenge between France And Italy of last Thursday, valid for the debut of the blues at the Under 21 European Championship which saw Nicolato’s team penalized by episodes with a denied penalty and a ghost goal that could have been avoided with the technology on the pitch.

“Today perhaps both the spectators and the players, but also the referees are no longer used to refereeing without this technology and this is an objectively very serious fact that has heavily penalized us. I wonder how this can happen. When I discovered that there was neither the Var nor the goal line technology I wondered how is it possible to have made such a mistake. Regardless of human error, it’s amazing. I spoke with Gravina, who went to talk to the boys, and we stayed there.”