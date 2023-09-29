The United States will still have the opportunity to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the event of a shutdown due to the absence of a congressional decision on the budget for the new fiscal year. Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, announced this on September 29.

“It is clear that there are some remaining funds to continue to provide support to Ukraine,” she told reporters.

Young also noted that the White House, at the same time, is worried about its own stockpiles of weapons, so that supplies to Ukraine do not affect US combat readiness.

On September 23, the US government began preparing for a possible shutdown that could occur if lawmakers are unable to agree on a funding extension. If no resolution is reached, millions of government and military workers will not be paid, and federal programs – from some food safety inspections to child care funds – will come to an abrupt halt.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden called on members of the Republican Party to prevent a shutdown of the US government. He stressed that the government shutdown will affect everything from food security to children’s education programs. The American leader called on Republicans to return to the budget issue.

Commenting on these events, American political scientist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia that the suspension of the US government will lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, Biden has no way to avoid a shutdown – this process will happen automatically on October 1. However, as the Americanist noted, this will not lead to any immediate disaster for the American government.

On September 26, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on the American president to personally intervene in the situation with the impending shutdown due to the lack of general agreement on the adoption of the country’s temporary budget. He also noted that it would be very important to hold a meeting with Biden to prevent a government shutdown.