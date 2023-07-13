As it is colloquially said, the Cuban vedette Niurka He has not mincing words”. He says what he thinks and if someone does not like him, he simply does not hide it, as happened with the television host Sofia Rivera Torreswho was the second eliminated from “The house of the famous Mexico”. During one of the recent galas broadcast on Channel 5, where what happens in the reality show is analyzed, the so-called “Señora scandal” did not greet her.

It is worth mentioning that in days gone by, Niurka Marcos (mother of actor and singer Emilio Osorio, the youngest of the participants in “The House of Famous Mexico”), attacked Sofía Rivera TorresWell, supposedly, when I was in the house, hung out with the feminist movement to get attentionsomething that Ferka and Raquel Bigorra also did.

In a recent interview on Maxine Woodside’s “Todo para la mujer” program, which is broadcast on Radio Formula, Niurka spoke about the rebuff he did to Sofía Rivera Torres by not greeting her in the forum of “The house of famous Mexico”.

“Mama Niu” greeted Montserrat Oliver, Galilea Montijo, Martha Figueroa and Issabela Camil (Sergio Mayer’s wife), however, when Sofía Rivera Torres approached, she asked her not to greet her and return to her seat.

Why did Niurka Marcos deny a greeting to Sofía Rivera Torres?

“Yes I greeted Montserrat, you know that in the past we had a problem, but we are both old wolves, I am not spiteful and that has already happened, obviously to Galilea, to the drivers, to Marthita, to Sergio’s wife, but when They tried to approach Videgaray’s wife, Sofía, very pretty I have to admit, with her arms open, crossing from one side to the other Mama Niu told her: ‘stop, don’t do that, go back to your chair’, she didn’t see that almost no one, but the audience that was behind did see it, maybe they didn’t listen and didn’t understand, but they did see it,” Niurka said.

When asked his reasons for not greeting the participant of “The house of the famous Mexico”the ex-wife of television producer Juan Osorio said: “the lady bothered me a lot that she tried to hurt, blackmail, manipulate a subject as delicate as feminism, no, you don’t go with me, you don’t stop your neck with me and it doesn’t exist with me hypocrisy”.

