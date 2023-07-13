Glaidson dos Santos was heard this Wednesday (July 12) by the commission that investigates financial pyramid schemes

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Financial Pyramids in the Chamber of Deputies heard this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, partner of the company GAS Consultoria & Tecnologia, known as the “Bitcoin Pharaoh”.

Accused of setting up a financial pyramid disguised as an investment in bitcoins, he claimed that he will return the money of all his customers. Poder360 broadcast the meeting live.

“I will pay all people as soon as we resolve the lawsuit we are facing […] Once I have access to the seized wallets, by unlocking the wallets, I pay people”he said.

At the meeting, Glaidson clarified to the deputies how his company worked and the services provided by GAS. According to the investigated, customers who invested in crypto assets outsourced the services of the tradea term used by investors for short-term trading on the company’s Stock Exchange.

He also denied that his business was a financial pyramid scheme. “I am not a pyramid, I was not a pyramid and I will not be a pyramid”he stated.

During his speaking time, the deputy Zé Haroldo Cathedral (PSD-RR) disagreed with Pharaoh’s speech and said that his company “it is a pyramid, yes”. He also called Glaidson a “Bernie Madoff” tupiniquim. Madoff was the protagonist of one of the most famous cases of financial fraud in the USA.

According to the deputy, more than 60,000 people suffered losses when investing with GAS. When asked how he learned to invest, Glaidson said his “teacher were the errors themselves in operations”.

During the hearing, the “Pharaoh” preferred to keep confidential some information requested by the deputies. Among them are:

The names of the biggest investors (clients) captured by GAS;

List of all contracts signed with customers;

The main payment intermediation companies;

Countries in which he (individual) has bank accounts;

The amount blocked by the Brazilian State from your accounts;

Number of customers with whom GAS currently has pending issues in Brazil and the amount guarded by GAS of these customers;

Amount raised by the company GAS since its foundation.

The “Pharaoh of bitcoins” was also questioned by deputies about the alleged contracting of GAS services by churches. He denies that religious institutions have outsourced his company’s service, but says that, “if pastors or bishops outsourced my services, it was by their own free will”.

He further reaffirmed that “The Universal Church is one thing, the bishops and pastors of the Universal Church are another thing.“. Questions with an accusatory tone about his alleged participation in homicides in Rio de Janeiro, the GAS headquarters state, were also denied by Glaidson.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Glaidson has been in prison since 2021, accused of setting up a financial pyramid disguised as an investment in bitcoins. Currently, he is in the Federal Penitentiary of Catanduvas, in Paraná.

According to investigation findings, the scheme operated by GAS moved about BRL 38 billion through individuals and legal entities in Brazil and abroad, with a promise of remuneration of 10% per month with alleged investments in cryptocurrencies – a return far above average. .

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a kind of digital money, which is not issued by any government and can be traded without intermediaries, such as banks.