There is Mail for you, Maddalena was angry for not inviting her brother Salvatore: the reason explained by Maria De Filippi

In the fifth episode of C’e Posta per te, aired on Saturday 12 February, Annamaria sent the mail to her daughter Magdalene to ask her to forgive her. However, the girl got angry that her invitation was not sent to her brother Savior as well.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

Maria De Filippi at this point decided to intervene and to explain to the young woman the reason of this failure to invite. The boy has gods problems and they didn’t want to make him uncomfortable.

Annamaria and her daughter Daniela have decided to introduce themselves to the transmission to be able to make peace with Maddalena and Salvatore, the children and brothers of the two.

The mother told Maria De Filippi that she was not happy in the relationship with her husband. In fact, in 2015 she decided to go away from home and to move to Milan, taking only with him the last daughter Daniela. She was planning to settle down and then take the other two children as well.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

However, a few months after the separation, the boys discover that Mom had gone to cohabit with a man. We were disappointed not to have known this before and decided to close all relationships with the woman.

Maddalena, however, once entered the episode after listening to her mother, she confessed that her brother Salvatore is there left bad failure to invite him. She was too angry.

Maria De Filippi’s explanation to Maddalena for her brother

It was our decision, because he told me that your brother has a bit of a problem. Faced with a difficulty in speaking, I did not want to make him uncomfortable in a transmission made up of words. I’m sorry, but your mother sent the mail to both of you.

Maddalena despite the explanation of the host was very angry with her mother for what they experienced in the past.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

In fact, in the end, Maria De Filippi asked Annamaria to go out in order to do meet the two sisterssince they hadn’t heard from each other anymore and hadn’t seen each other for years.