There is Mail for you, Harmony after yet another refusal by her children, she fell ill in the studio

A mom call Harmony, He had a sickness afteryet another refusal from his own two sons Damiano and Andrea.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

This story on social media has done a lot discuss. In fact, many began by saying that the thinking of these guys seems to be from Middle Ages.

The history of this family began now in 2010. The woman was married to her husband from 23 long years, but she always said she never was in love of him.

She got married because she stayed pregnant of his first child and living in a very small country, the families decided for them. From their union another boy was born, whom they called Andrew.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

In 2010, however, Armonia began dating a younger man of her, with a “difficult past.” After a long time the two are lovers and after realizing it, she decided to break up with with her husband. However, he did not believe that from then on he would also lose his children.

Damiano and Andrea precisely because of this guy’s situation, they decided to stop all relationships with their mom. The latter, desperate, decided to ask Maria De Filippi for help to be able to embrace them and clarify with them. The woman has entered the studio long enough proven.

There is Mail for you, sickness in the studio for Harmony

After several insistence both of the mother and of the host herself, the two children did not want to open the envelope. Desperate harmony, when he realized it wasn’t there possibility to make him change his mind, she broke out in a desperate crying.

At that point he had a sickness and asked the authors for a glass of water. Maria De Filippi given the situation asked her children to go out, as he knew it was worse for the woman to have them there. The latter when he saw the presenter get close to her, he said: “How long do I have to wait!” Maria replied:

CREDIT: MEDIASET