Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov are favorites against Sonego and Musetti, but the former is tired and the latter uneven. Thus the double blue Bolelli-Fognini could be decisive again
“Yes, we can”. The historic slogan of Barack Obama’s 2008 electoral campaign can easily be applied to Italy’s challenge against Canada, in the semi-final of the Davis Cup 2022 scheduled for Saturday, in Malaga. The world changes quickly, and from the “we’re doomed” of Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner’s post package, we quickly moved on to cherish the dream of victory.
